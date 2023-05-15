 Skip navigation
John Fassell: Cowboys will consider “anybody else on Earth” for kicker

  
Published May 15, 2023 04:27 AM

The Cowboys have one kicker on the team right now, but it doesn’t sound like Tristan Vizcaino should assume he will be on the team come September.

Special teams coach John Fassell sent that message during the team’s rookie minicamp this week. Fassell mentioned veterans like Mason Crosby, Robbie Gould, and Ryan Succop as possible free agent acquisitions, but didn’t draw the line at those who have had success in the NFL in the past when discussing possible additions to the roster.

“We have Tristan on the roster. Anybody else on Earth who is not on the team right now, is under consideration,” Fassel said, via the team’s website. “That’s everyone really. I think we have a lot of different guys that we’re still looking at — XFL, USFL, veterans on the street, younger guys who still haven’t found their way.”

Brett Maher closed out last season as the team’s kicker, but missed five of six extra point attempts in the playoffs. As Maher still resides on this planet, though, Fassell didn’t rule out his return for another stint in Dallas this year.