John Harbaugh emphasizes resilience, discusses firing at alma mater’s commencement speech

John Harbaugh gave the commencement speech at his alma mater over the weekend, and he used his own recent firing to illustrate a point about resilience.

Harbaugh, who was fired by the Ravens and hired by the Giants this year, spoke at Miami University of Ohio, where he played football in the 1980s.

“There’s going to be tough times. They’re going to show up, too. You might get a call with some bad news. Maybe about your job. Maybe they’ll tell you they don’t want you anymore. Time to move on,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “It happens. In those moments, I hope you’ll find resilience. And you’ll be able to rejoice in all the good you’ll still have. And all the people who still care for you. That you’ll come to understand that there is a great opportunity on the next horizon of your life. And you can still walk together into every uncertain future with the people you love.”

Harbaugh told graduates he wants them to know about the “amazing power of caring and encouragement” and how they can affect the lives of the people around them by pointing out what’s special about them.