John Harbaugh: I want to see Isaiah Likely be an All-Pro

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is entering the final year of his rookie deal, recently noting that he’s focused on making plays happen rather than his contract.

But if his head coach’s vision comes to fruition, Likely will be in line for a big payday moving forward.

“I want to see [Likely] be an All-Pro,” John Harbaugh said in his press conference this week. “That’d be my goal for him, and he’s capable of it.”

Likely has flashed his potential throughout his first three seasons. A fourth-round pick in 2022, he’s been the second tight end to Mark Andrews for much of his career. In last year’s season opener, he caught nine passes for 111 yards with a touchdown — and nearly had a second at the end of the game.

But Likely didn’t have another 100-yard game for the rest of the season. His top output was four catches for 75 yards in a Week 11 loss to the Steelers. He ended the year with 42 receptions for 477 yards with six touchdowns.

Entering 2025, Likely said this week that he sees himself as a versatile piece for the offensive unit.

“I feel like in the offense, whether I’m out wide, in-line, in the backfield, anywhere, really just understanding [my job] and making plays where the plays really aren’t there to be made,” Likely said of his expectations for the upcoming season. “Just always trying to go the distance. Whether I catch a pass, whether I’m blocking down the field, always trying to make an explosive play happen while I’m on the field.”

In 49 total games with 19 starts, Likely has 108 catches for 1,261 yards with 14 TDs.