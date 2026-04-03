John Harbaugh: Isaiah Likely will have better stats in New York than he did in Baltimore

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh was eager to sign tight end Isaiah Likely after coaching him the last four years on the Ravens. Not so much because of what Likely has done, but because of what Harbaugh believes Likely will do.

Harbaugh acknowledged that Likely’s stats in Baltimore — he never had 500 receiving yards in a season — weren’t overwhelming. But he said on the Giants, Likely will have a bigger role and better production.

“I’m certain he’s going to be able to put up the numbers, the stats,” Harbaugh said. “That wasn’t the thing in Baltimore because of the supporting cast.”

Harbaugh said he’s very aware of everything Likely is capable of.

“I’ve seen him every day in practice,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve seen him make plays. I know how he plays the game. So, you try to kind of create a vision for a player. What do you think they’re capable of doing? And one thing that we always have tried to do is see what players can do. Not so much concerned about what they don’t do, what they haven’t done, what they can’t do. What can they do? And when you see a player do it every day, you got a pretty good idea what he’s capable of.”

Harbaugh said Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart will benefit from Likely making plays in the offense.

“He’s a playmaking football player,” Harbaugh said of Likely. “He’s going to make plays for us. I think Jaxson’s going to really like him running the routes and being in his line of vision. He’s got a big catch radius. He can he can make plays, after he makes the catch he can get up field. He can make people miss. He can run people over. He’s a very good perimeter blocker. You’ll see that. That’ll be good for our run game. So, all those things he brings to the table.”

Harbaugh thinks Likely will bring even more to the table in New York than he did in Baltimore.