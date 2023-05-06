 Skip navigation
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

John Harbaugh on Marcus Peters: You don’t close door on good players

  
Published May 6, 2023 12:10 PM

The Ravens signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin this week, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Saturday that the move does not preclude them from making another move involving a familiar veteran face.

Marcus Peters remains unsigned after spending three-plus seasons in Baltimore and Harbaugh said that the team has not ruled out the possibility of bringing Peters back for another year.

“You don’t close the door on good players and good people,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Peters joined the Ravens in a 2019 trade with the Rams and missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL. He played 13 games last season and had 47 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.