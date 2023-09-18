John Harbaugh on Odell Beckham Jr. injury: We’ll keep things close to the vest

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday’s win over the Bengals that he didn’t think wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle injury “will be serious” and he didn’t say anything different at a Monday press conference.

Harbaugh said that the Ravens had learned more about the injuries suffered by Beckham, who did not play in the second half, and edge rusher Odafe Oweh, who was in a walking boot ahead of the press conference. He said he would decline to share any of that information beyond saying that there is not a long-term issue with either player’s health.

“We got a lot more information,” Harbaugh said. “I’m going to keep that close to the vest, though, right now. I’ll tell you this, if there’s any long-term issue we’ll let you know what it is. If it’s going to be anything like a kind of an IR thing or anything like that. We’re not there yet with anybody.”

Barring any unscheduled updates from Harbaugh, Wednesday’s practice will be the the first chance to check in on the status of both players. The Ravens will host the Colts in Week Three.