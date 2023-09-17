John Harbaugh: I don’t think Odell Beckham Jr. injury is serious

The Ravens don’t seem too concerned about wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s condition.

Beckham did not play in the second half of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Bengals after hurting his ankle. Beckham missed a stretch of plays in the first half after appearing to suffer the injury, but returned and was ruled out once the third quarter was underway.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said they’d learn more on Monday but that he doesn’t think Beckham or edge rusher Odafe Oweh, who left the game with an undisclosed issue, suffered major injuries.

“I don’t believe either one of those will be serious as it looks right now,” Harbaugh said at his postgame press conference.

The Ravens host the Colts next Sunday and the coming days will bring more word about Beckham’s availability.