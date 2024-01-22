John Harbaugh “very hopeful” on Marlon Humphrey, Mark Andrews will continue to practice

After defeating the Texans in the divisional round, the Ravens may get a couple of key players back for the AFC Championship Game.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was not definitive in his Monday press conference, but it sounds like things are trending in the right direction for both tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey to be on the field against Kansas City.

Harbaugh said Andrews will practice again this week.

“We’ll just see how he goes,” Harbaugh said. “If he’s ready to play, he’ll play.”

Humphrey has been out since suffering a calf injury while playing the Dolphins in Week 17.

“I promise you, if Marlon can go he will. If he can practice, he will,” Harbaugh said. “I think you’ll see it, as the week goes on, based on how much he practices, you’ll probably get a pretty good feel for it. I’m pretty sure if he can be out there, he’ll for sure be out there. So, I’m very hopeful. We’ll have to see what happens.”

Andrews is still on injured reserve after suffering a significant ankle injury in November. He was a full participant on Baltimore’s Wednesday and Thursday injury reports last week.

The Ravens will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.