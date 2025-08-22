John Lynch: 49ers will have a “formidable group” of receivers for Week 1

The 49ers have been dealing with injury issues at wide receiver all summer and the list grew this week when Russell Gage sprained his MCL in practice.

Word of Gage’s injury came around the same that the 49ers confirmed DeMarcus Robinson has been suspended for the first three games of the season, so there’s some concern about what the receiving corps will look like against the Seahawks in Week 1.

During an appearance on KNBR, General Manager John Lynch acknowledged the difficulties the team has faced while remaining optimistic that they’ll have what they need on September 7.

“There is a way to keep guys healthy, and that’s to do nothing,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But we want to get better. So, we evaluate everything, but it’s where we’re at right now. We’ll have enough guys, come Week 1, to put a formidable group out there, and then, we’ll get some guys back throughout the course of the season, and we’ll be okay there.”

The 49ers traded for Skyy Moore this week and he joins Ricky Pearsall, Robbie Chosen, Terique Owens, Malik Taylor, Isaiah Hodgins, Malik Knowles, and Junior Bergen as options while the team waits to get Gage, Robinson, Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, Jacob Cowing, and fourth-round pick Jordan Watkins back on the field.