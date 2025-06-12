John Lynch: Brandon Aiyuk is doing a tremendous job coming back

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL midway through the 2024 season, but he’s on track with his recovery.

In a Thursday interview with the Pat McAfee Show, General Manager John Lynch noted that Aiyuk should be able to play at some point during the 2025 season.

“Brandon’s doing a tremendous job coming back,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “These guys that are incredibly skilled athletes, they tend to heal a lot faster. It’s kind of incredible how well he’s healing, and he’s putting in the work. We’re proud of Brandon, and we’re looking forward to him being part of this team moving forward.

“We made a big investment in him,” Lynch added. “We’re proud to have him part of our franchise, and looking for big things from him. And we’re gonna let him get right before we get him back on that field. But he’s an important part of this team.”

Aiyuk suffered the injury during San Francisco’s Week 7 loss to Kansas City. He ended the year with 25 catches for 374 yards. The 49ers had signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million deal in late August.