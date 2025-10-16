 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_falconsvniners_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_falconsvniners_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch: Brandon Aiyuk is getting closer, better today than he was last week

  
Published October 16, 2025 11:59 AM

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is still not ready to return from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered last season.

But he is making steady progress as 2025 nears its midpoint.

“He’s getting closer. He is getting closer,” General Manager John Lynch said in an interview with KNBR on Thursday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “And I can see that each week. He’s better today than he was last week at this time.

“That’s all positive. That’s the update.”

Aiyuk is currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. It stands to reason that the 49ers will take some time with him in a 21-day practice window before he’s activated to play at some point this year.