John Lynch: Brandon Aiyuk is getting closer, better today than he was last week

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is still not ready to return from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered last season.

But he is making steady progress as 2025 nears its midpoint.

“He’s getting closer. He is getting closer,” General Manager John Lynch said in an interview with KNBR on Thursday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “And I can see that each week. He’s better today than he was last week at this time.

“That’s all positive. That’s the update.”

Aiyuk is currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. It stands to reason that the 49ers will take some time with him in a 21-day practice window before he’s activated to play at some point this year.