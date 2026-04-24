49ers GM John Lynch: First pick of the second round puts us in a coveted spot

The 49ers were one of eight teams that did not make a pick in the first round of the 2026 draft, but they won’t have to wait long for a chance to add a player once the second round begins.

They’ll be on the clock to kick off the second night of the draft after picking up the 33rd pick by trading down three spots with the Jets before things wrapped up in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. It was the second time the 49ers, who were initially at No. 27, traded down and General Manager John Lynch explained at a press conference what he likes about being in their current position.

“I think the cool thing about the 33rd pick, it puts you in a really nice — we can kind of reconvene, reset our board, reset our thoughts, and I think it’s also a coveted pick as a lot of teams are doing that themselves,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So, that’s where we’re at.”

Lynch said that the 49ers “have a good idea of where we’re going” with the pick, but any team with their eye on a particular prospect will have several hours to try to come up with an offer that causes the 49ers to wait a little longer before making their first pick of the year.