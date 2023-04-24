 Skip navigation
John Lynch: I expect Trey Lance to be a 49er this season

  
Published April 24, 2023 11:19 AM
Quarterback Trey Lance’s future with the 49ers became a talking point last week because of a report that the team has been fielding trade calls from other clubs about the 2021 first-round pick.

Lance had no comment on the report , but 49ers General Manager John Lynch had a bit more to say during a Monday press conference. While there have been calls about Lance, Lynch said it “hasn’t been extremely active” while characterizing the reports of outside interest as “a lot of smoke.”

Lynch also said that he expects Lance to be on the 49ers roster for the 2023 season and that the team is focused on getting him ready to play a role for the team.

Assuming no team makes an offer compelling enough to change Lynch’s mind, Brock Purdy’s health will help to determine the nature of Lance’s role with the 49ers in 2023.