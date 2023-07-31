John Lynch lauds improvement Trey Lance made this offseason

Trey Lance spent the offseason working with private quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen, who retooled Lance’s throwing motion this offseason. It has eliminated Lance’s ongoing arm soreness.

Lance said last week that from his rookie year to where he is now is like “night and day.”

49ers General Manager John Lynch said Monday that he also sees a difference in Lance.

“A lot’s been chronicled of him working with Jeff Christensen, and there’s all kinds of different gurus and specialists for these guys to go through,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I was really proud Trey took the initiative. I’ve talked with Trey. I won’t get into the details because I’m not exactly sure on how it all happened, but I was proud that it was something that he sought out.

“And then, I think in the past, maybe Trey was working with multiple people. It’s like trying to work with multiple golf coaches. Signals can get mixed. And I think he decided, ‘All right, I’ve got to find one that I vibe with the best and roll with that.’ And I think they did some great work.”

The No. 3 overall pick in 2021 has played only eight games, with four starts. Because of injuries, Lance has seen only 262 regular-season snaps.

Instead of being the unquestioned starter as he was going into last season, Lance is competing with Sam Darnold for the backup job behind Brock Purdy.

The 49ers insist they haven’t given up on Lance and are happy with the progress he made this offseason.

“I think he’s throwing the football a lot better,” Lynch said. “His base is better, some of his mechanics are better. Those things are showing up on the field. So I’m not just proud of him for his attitude and his leadership, his resiliency. I’m proud for what I’m seeing out there.

“And I know there’s been a lot of talk about the opportunities he’s not getting. I’m proud of him for what he’s doing with the opportunities he is getting. And there’s a plan. He’ll continue to earn these opportunities, and he’ll have plenty to show who he is. He can’t get enough, there’s no doubt about that.”