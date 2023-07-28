 Skip navigation
Trey Lance unconcerned with his spot on depth chart

  
Published July 28, 2023 06:17 PM

With Brock Purdy the expected starter for the 49ers in Week 1, Trey Lance is competing with Sam Darnold for the backup job. It’s a long fall from No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft and unquestioned starter this time last year.

Lance, though, is approaching training camp as an opportunity.

“Just taking it one day at a time,” Lance said Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’m very present-mind focused. Every rep, one rep at a time, one day at a time, one meeting at a time. Whatever it is, I truly believe everything works out exactly how it’s supposed to. So as long as I control what I can control, that’s all I can worry about.”

Lance remains a young, inexperienced quarterback with potential. He has played only eight games, with four starts, in two seasons. Because of injuries, Lance has seen only 262 regular-season snaps.

Private quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen retooled Lance’s throwing motion this offseason, which has eliminated Lance’s ongoing arm soreness.

Lance said from his rookie year to where he is now is like “night and day.”

“The game has slowed down a lot,” Lance said. “Just going to continue to get better, though. . . . It’s more my feet, honestly, than anything from the last couple of years. But, yeah, I don’t find myself liking to watch the mechanics side of the last couple of years’ reps. I feel like I’m in a much, much better place now, for sure.”