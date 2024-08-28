 Skip navigation
John Lynch on Brandon Aiyuk: At some point, you gotta play

  
Published August 28, 2024 06:14 PM

The cut to 53 players marks the change from training camp and the preseason to the regular season, but it did not bring any resolution to the 49ers’ impasse with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk wants a new contract, but has not agreed to one with the 49ers and has not agreed to one with any team that the 49ers have worked out the framework of a trade with over the last few weeks. The wideout has not been holding out as the situation has played out so he has avoided any fines from the team, but he also hasn’t been taking part in practice and General Manager John Lynch suggested that it’s time for that to change on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Lynch said that the “expectation” is that Aiyuk will practice with the team on Wednesday and that “we’ll deal with that” if Aiyuk does not get on the field. Lynch declined to say if those sentiments had been delivered to Aiyuk and his representatives, but made it clear that the time has come for some resolution.

“At some point, you gotta play,” Lynch said.

The Cowboys were able to end their standoff with CeeDee Lamb this week and we’ll see if the 49ers can do the same with a player who makes them a lot more dangerous on the field.