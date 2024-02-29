John Lynch: We have stability with Brock Purdy, now it’s building around him

At this time a year ago, it was unclear whether or not 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy would be available to begin the regular season after suffering a torn UCL during the NFC Championship Game.

But Purdy was able to do just that, starting all 16 regular-season games for San Francisco en route to leading the club to Super Bowl LVIII.

Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft, has firmly established himself as the 49ers quarterback. That is a comforting fact for San Francisco General Manager John Lynch, who addressed that at the scouting combine in Indianapolis this week.

“It’s a nice feeling, I know that — having stability at that position,” Lynch said. “People forget last year was Brock’s first full year as a starter. So I think that leaves you feeling pretty good about his opportunity with what we’ve already seen in his couple of years. In particular, last year, the first full year as a starter coming off the injury, we’re past that. It just gives you a lot of confidence going in.

“Now, it’s like kind of building around him. It gives you a foundation to build off of and that is a really good feeling, a settling feeling.”

Purdy’s contract is currently the best bargain in football, as his slotted rookie deal means he’ll have a base salary of just $985,000 in 2024 and he’s not even eligible for a second contract until the end of San Francisco’s season. But he’ll almost certainly get a very significant raise for 2025.