 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
SX Denver 2023 Eli Tomac interacts with fans.JPG
Eli Tomac’s 2024 Yamaha deal “Supercross only” for now
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pst_messimiami_230803.jpg
Messi making ‘historic moments’ with Inter Miami
nbc_csu_mccourty_joshallen_230803.jpg
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
nbc_pst_planalysis_230803.jpg
Which PL teams looked best during preseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
SX Denver 2023 Eli Tomac interacts with fans.JPG
Eli Tomac’s 2024 Yamaha deal “Supercross only” for now
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pst_messimiami_230803.jpg
Messi making ‘historic moments’ with Inter Miami
nbc_csu_mccourty_joshallen_230803.jpg
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
nbc_pst_planalysis_230803.jpg
Which PL teams looked best during preseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch: We’re seeing signs of a better Brock Purdy

  
Published August 3, 2023 01:53 PM

The 49ers would be happy to get the Brock Purdy of 2022 back in the lineup this year, but General Manager John Lynch thinks they may be getting something different.

It’s a change that Lynch and the rest of the team would welcome with open arms. In an interview for the team’s YouTube channel, Lynch reviewed what Purdy’s done since the start of training camp and said that there were no signs that his elbow injury had sapped him of any of his ability.

Lynch went on to say that there have been glimpses that Purdy has improved since he was last on the field.

“He looks like the guy we saw last year,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And I think year two is always a really interesting year for a player because there should be a great jump, and Brock was pretty darn good from the start. But we’re seeing signs of an even better player.”

Even though he was recovering from surgery while it unfolded, Purdy had his first full offseason in the organization and an extended period to work on the mental aspects of the game before he was cleared. According to Lynch, that’s paid off in growth from a player who was not expected to be in this position at this time last year.