John Mara should make clear, strong statement of support for Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll

Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. And the Giants have dysfunctioned things up for nearly a decade and a half.

For every team that can’t shoot straight, it starts at the top. And it’s only the person at the top who can spark true change.

As to the Giants, it’s simple. Co-owner John Mara should make a clear declaration, ASAFP, that he fully supports G.M. Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, and that they’ll have a fair opportunity to develop rookie first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart.

A dysfunctional team would have Schoen and Daboll on a playoffs-or-bust plan for 2025, with the threat/promise of a new regime in 2026. And there would be no way of knowing whether the next G.M. and head coach truly want to work with Dart.

Sure, they’ll say it during the interviews. Once the ink is dry on their guaranteed contracts, however, they’d be free to embark on an effort to undermine Dart and to get their own guy.

Mara made it clear after the 2024 season ended that he’s bringing back Schoen and Daboll. Mara then said he’s nearly run out of patience, creating the impression of a hot-seat season for both Schoen and Daboll.

Mara’s best move at this point would be to turn down the flames. Sure, he might take some heat from the customers for doing it. But so what? Owners need to show courage of conviction — and the kind of thin skin that can overcome the noise of the day.

For the Giants to finally turn it around, they have to stop with the regular turnover. If Mara trusts Schoen and Daboll enough to let them trade up for Dart, he should trust them to preside over Dart’s career long enough to see whether they found an Eli Manning, or whether they landed another Daniel Jones.