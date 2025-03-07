John Schneider: Ernest Jones knee surgery not a big deal, hope to get contract done soon

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf’s trade request is dominating the headlines, but it isn’t the only thing on General Manager John Schneider’s plate right now.

Linebacker Ernest Jones’s future with the team is also on the radar and Schneider addressed it on Thursday. Jones had knee surgery recently that Schneider said was not a major obstacle to the team’s plans to re-sign a player who had a positive impact on their defense after a midseason trade in 2024.

“He just had a little cleanup after the season,” Schneider said during an appearance on Seattle Sports. “Not much of a big deal. He’s here. He’s working with [our training staff]. He’s here getting ready. And we continue to have conversations with his representatives, and hopefully we can knock this out pretty soon.”

Jones had 94 tackles, a half-sack, an interception, and a forced fumble in 10 games for the Seahawks last season.