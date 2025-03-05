 Skip navigation
Soon-to-be free agent LB Ernest Jones undergoes offseason knee surgery

  
March 5, 2025

Seahawks middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV’s free agent market got a boost with the Eagles re-signing of Zack Baun. But Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports that Jones underwent offseason knee surgery.

It was deemed a “clean-up” procedure and not serious, and Jones could return to football activities as soon as June.

But interested teams likely will have him undergo a physical before they offer Jones.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents Monday, though visits and physicals cannot take place until the new league year begins Wednesday.

The Seahawks are interested in Jones’ return after sending linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick to the Titans for Jones on Oct. 23. Jones totaled 94 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and half a sack in 10 games with Seattle.

“We’ve had positive talks with this group ever since we traded for him, and we’ll continue that,” Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said last week.

Jones currently is 55th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.