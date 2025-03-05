 Skip navigation
Zack Baun agrees to three-year deal with Eagles

  
Zack Baun won’t be going anywhere this offseason.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the All-Pro linebacker has agreed to a three-year deal with the Eagles.

The initial report indicates Baun’s contract is worth $51 million with $34 million guaranteed at signing with another $1.5 million available in incentives and escalators.

Baun was No. 20 on PFT’s list of this year’s top 100 free agents.

Baun, 28, signed a one-year contract with Philadelphia last offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Saints. He became one of the best at his position in coordinator Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme, totaling 151 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and four passes defensed.

He also recorded 33 total tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in Philadelphia’s four postseason games en route to winning Super Bowl LIX.

Baun is the second key contributor to the Eagles’ Super Bowl run who has received a new deal with the franchise this week, as running back Saquon Barkley also agreed to a lucrative contract extension.