John Schneider on Hard Knocks: We’re going to make it as positive as we can

The Seahawks have never appeared on Hard Knocks since the show debuted in 2001 on HBO. They will this season.

In his first public comments since the NFL’s announcement, General Manager John Schneider admitted Thursday that his first reaction wasn’t positive.

“We’re just very protective of like how we do things and what our culture looks like,” Schneider said during an appearance on Seattle Sports 710, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We’re going to make it as positive as we possibly can without sharing as much information as we possibly can.”

Schneider has come around, though, about NFL Films following the team through training camp and the preseason. He said he understands it from a “PR standpoint, a marketing standpoint.”

“It’s going to be great. . . . We’re going to work with the National Football League and the teams that have been through it before to help us just make it a positive for the organization and have it not be as much of a distraction,” Schneider said. “I talked to [Bears GM] Ryan Poles about it down there and a couple other people just about what it looks like, and we’ll have plenty of advice by the time we get there. But I think it’s going to be — it’s a great deal. When the commissioner called me about it, it made sense.

“Sam Darnold, [Devon Witherspoon], [Jaxon Smith-Njigba], [Leonard Williams], [Byron Murphy II], we got some cool characters on this team that are great stories.”