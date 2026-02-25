 Skip navigation
Beane addresses promotion after McDermott's firing
Sirianni: Eagles left 'wanting more' after 2025
Roseman sees Brown in Eagles' future plans

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Beane addresses promotion after McDermott's firing
Sirianni: Eagles left 'wanting more' after 2025
Roseman sees Brown in Eagles' future plans

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
John Schneider says it is “business as usual” amid Seahawks sale process

  
Published February 25, 2026 06:42 AM

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider is tasked with trying to keep a Super Bowl champion together this offseason and that difficult process comes with an added twist.

The Seahawks are up for sale, so their bid for a second straight title will unfold amid uncertainty about who the owner might be the next time they take the field. On Tuesday, Schneider addressed that during both a press conference at the Scouting Combine and a visit to PFT Live.

At the press conference, Schneider said he anticipates “business as usual” and shared a conversation he had with team owner Jody Allen during his time on the show.

“I had a great talk with Jody last week,” Schneider said. “It’s all about, like, ‘Hey, let’s go for it. Let’s go win another one.’”

Schneider also told Mike Florio that he plans to talk to Broncos GM George Paton about working through a sale since he did that earlier in his Denver tenure and that he expects to tell an incoming owner or ownership group how things have been “humming” in Seattle because they have been doing “a lot of winning for a long time.”