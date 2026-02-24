John Spytek says he anticipates Maxx Crosby being with Raiders in 2026

Maxx Crosby may be “done” with the Raiders.

But the team clearly does not see it that way.

General Manager John Spytek offered a simple, “I do, yes,” when asked early in his scouting combine press conference if he anticipates Crosby remaining with the club in 2026.

When later asked more about Crosby, Spytek seemed reluctant to any suggestion that the Raiders would be willing to part with the star edge rusher.

“Maxx is an elite player and I’ve been very up front from the start when I got here that we’re in the business of having really good players on the team and we need a lot more of them,” Spytek said. “It’s hard to build a great team without elite players.”

Reports emerged during the week of Super Bowl LX that Crosby was finished playing for the Raiders and wanted a trade. But after that game, new head coach Klint Kubiak mentioned that he’d spoken with Crosby in the facility on the day of his introductory press conference.

Spytek noted he’s also had plenty of communication with Crosby.

“Maxx and I have a great relationship,” Spytek said. “He’s in the building every day getting healthy right now. We talk on the phone, we text. So, I have a great relationship with Maxx.”

But given the nature of the recent reporting, is Spytek comfortable with how Crosby’s feeling as the new league year approaches?

“Maxx and I have had great conversations,” Spytek said. “I’m comfortable there, yeah.”

Crosby registered 10.0 sacks with a career-high 28 tackles for loss in 15 games in 2025. He notably wanted to continue playing, but the team shut him down due to a knee injury that required surgery at the end of the year.

The Raiders signed Crosby to a three-year extension worth $106.5 million early last March.