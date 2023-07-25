Johnny Lujack, Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Rays returning to Port Charlotte for spring training next year after hurricane forced move
Taulia Tagovailoa
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Maryland Terrapins
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_dps_dponsaquonbarkley_230725.jpg
Is Barkley’s deal a win for Giants RB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Rays returning to Port Charlotte for spring training next year after hurricane forced move
Taulia Tagovailoa
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Maryland Terrapins
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_dps_dponsaquonbarkley_230725.jpg
Is Barkley’s deal a win for Giants RB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Johnny Lujack, Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98

  
Published July 25, 2023 03:27 PM

Johnny Lujack, one of college football’s all-time great players and a quarterback for the Bears for four seasons, has died at the age of 98.

Lujack’s college football career is legendary: In 1943, he led Notre Dame to a national championship. He then left to join the Navy and fight in World War II, hunting German submarines in the English Channel. After the war, he returned to Notre Dame and led the Irish to two more national championships in 1946 and 1947. He won the Heisman Trophy at the end of his final season.

The Bears drafted Lujack, and for a brief time he was one of the NFL’s best all-around players, playing offense, defense and special teams. As a rookie in 1948, Lujack intercepted eight passes while playing defensive back. In 1949, he led the NFL with 2,658 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while playing quarterback. In 1950, he led the NFL with 11 rushing touchdowns. And over the course of his career he was one of football’s most accurate short-yardage kickers, going 130-for-136 on extra points.

Lujack played just four years in the NFL before deciding to retire, and he would then go on to be a Notre Dame assistant coach, and a car dealer. His family announced that Lujack died on Friday. He had been in good health until falling ill a couple weeks ago.