Jonathan Allen: It’s been reinvigorating around Commanders this offseason

Good vibes have been in short supply around the Commanders in recent years, but the team made major changes this offseason and the air around the facility has been a little sweeter as a result.

That was the word from defensive lineman Jonathan Allen on Wednesday. Allen said that everyone in the organization is “pushing toward the same direction” under new head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Adam Peters and that he believes that will be “so great” for a team that limped to a 4-13 record in 2023.

While it remains to be seen what the changes will mean in the standings, Allen said there’s already been a clear improvement on how it feels to come to work every day.

“It has truly been reinvigorating and just so fun to come to work every day,” Allen said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “This is really just a dream job right now.”

Quinn and Peters are joined by a new quarterback in second overall pick Jayden Daniels in what the Commanders hope will be the foundation of a lot more reasons to smile in the years to come. It looks like things are on the right track so far.