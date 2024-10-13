 Skip navigation
Jonathan Allen ruled out with pectoral injury, Commanders trail 27-20

  
Published October 13, 2024 03:34 PM

The Commanders need to stop the Ravens from adding to their lead, but they won’t have the help of defensive lineman Jonathan Allen as they try to make that happen.

Allen has been ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter with a pectoral injury. The Commanders also lost defensive end Dorrance Armstrong earlier in the game.

Word of Allen’s injury came after the Commanders cut their deficit to one score. Terry McLaurin caught his second touchdown pass of the game to make it a 27-20 Ravens lead.

The Ravens have scored on four straight possessions, so the task was a tough one for the Commanders defense with Allen on the field. It’s going to be even tougher now.