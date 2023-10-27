Jonathan Gannon: “We’ll see” if Kyler Murray plays on Sunday

The Cardinals took quarterback Kyler Murray off of their injury report on Thursday, which means he is back to being a healthy, full participant in practice as he works his way back from an ACL tear.

Does that mean Murray will be on the field Sunday when the Cardinals take on the Ravens?

“We’ll see,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

Gannon also mentioned that Murray is fully healthy. If that’s the case and the Cardinals do not give Murray a game status — questionable, doubtful, or out — then the team will have to activate the quarterback off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list for Sunday.

If Murray does play Sunday, Gannon noted that the signal-caller won’t need a knee brace.

“The ball jumps off of his hand, he’s explosive getting out of the pocket, he’s got good command of the offense right now,” Gannon said. “He threads the needle pretty well on some certain throws.”

Murray suffered his ACL tear last Dec. 12 when the Cardinals were playing the Patriots.

If Murray isn’t activated, Joshua Dobbs will be in line to start another game for Arizona.