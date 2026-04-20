Jonathan Greenard not with Vikings Monday, team expects him on roster for 2026 season

Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard’s future with the Vikings has been a topic of conversation throughout the offseason and it remained one on the first day of the team’s voluntary workout program.

A report on Monday morning indicated that the Eagles and Vikings have discussed a trade involving Greenard since it became known that the Vikings were open to discussing a deal involving the veteran. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said last month that he expects Greenard to be with the team for the 2026 season, but confirmed at a Monday press conference that Greenard did not take part in Monday’s work.

While Greenard is not there, executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski said that nothing has changed about the team’s expectations for his role.

“JG’s a great player,” Brzezinski said. “I expect JG to be here. There’s all this speculation, there’s been speculation. . . . We’re really happy he’s a part of our team.”

Plans can change with the right trade offer and we’ll see if anything changes about Greenard’s status in Minnesota as the draft unfolds this week.