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Eagles interested in adding edge rusher, have had talks about Jonathan Greenard

  
Published April 20, 2026 09:53 AM

When it comes to the Eagles and trades, there’s been a heavy recent focus on receiver A.J. Brown.

But Philadelphia also has had interest in adding an edge rusher.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles and Vikings have engaged in trade talks about defensive end Jonathan Greenard multiple times during the offseason.

Minnesota is seeking a “premium Day 2 pick” in exchange for Greenard, Schefter reports. The Eagles currently hold No. 54 overall in the second round, plus No. 68 and No. 98 in the third round.

Philadelphia’s interest in adding an edge rusher, however, goes beyond Greenard, according to Schefter.

Greenard, 28, has spent the last two seasons with the Vikings. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2024, recording 12.0 sacks with 18 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits. In 2025, he was limited to 12 games with 10 starts, recording 3.0 sacks, 10 TFLs, and 12 QB hits along with three passes defensed with one forced fumble.