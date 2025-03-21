 Skip navigation
Jonathan Jones: Defense’s goals “kind of shift” playing with QB like Jayden Daniels

  
Published March 21, 2025 07:15 AM

Cornerback Jonathan Jones went to the Super Bowl after each of his first three NFL seasons and picked up a pair of Super Bowl rings, but his last five seasons in New England were a lot less successful.

It’s not hard to pinpoint what changed for the Patriots. Tom Brady left after the 2019 season and the team’s fortunes tumbled once he left the team. Drake Maye may be able to turn things around, but Jones has cast his lot with a different first-round pick from 2024.

Jones signed with the Commanders as a free agent this month and said he sees “potential to be great” in the team. He also said he sees the impact that Daniels has on the defensive mindset in Washington.

“Your goals kind of shift,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “Sometimes on defense, you’ll feel like you’re trying to win the game. It has to be on you. And you’ll shift to a point where there’s certain teams . . . where as a defense, your job is like, ‘Let me just get the ball back to our offense,’ and if they have the ball on the last drive, we know we’ll win that game.”

The Commanders surprised the NFL last season, but everyone will see them coming this time. The hope in Washington is that adding veterans like Jones, tackle Laremy Tunsil, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel will help ensure that change doesn’t hurt them in the standings.