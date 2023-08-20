Jonathan Taylor is expected to travel with Colts this week, remains on PUP list

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to be back with the team this week, but there’s been no change to his availability for practice.

The Colts excused Taylor’s absence last week as he attended to a personal matter and head coach Shane Steichen said at a Sunday press conference that he expects Taylor to be back with the team this week. The Colts will travel to Philadelphia for practices with the Eagles ahead of their final preseason game of the summer. and Steichen said Taylor will be part of the traveling party.

Steichen also noted that Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list because of his ankle and is ineligible to take part in any practices. Taylor previously missed training camp to get treatment on the ankle away from the team and he asked the team for a trade earlier this summer as he moves into the final year of his rookie contract without any sign of an imminent extension.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said on Saturday night that General Manager Chris Ballard “is going to work hard on and try to get the waters as calm as they can and go forward” in trying to iron out the issues with Taylor, but the status quo remains firmly in place for now.