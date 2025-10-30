 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Taylor named AFC offensive player of the month for first time since 2021

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:08 PM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had an excellent October and has now received some recognition for it.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Taylor has been named AFC offensive player of the month.

Taylor rushed for 436 yards and nine touchdowns in four October contests. He also caught 12 passes for 93 yards with a TD, helping Indianapolis go 4-0 in the month.

This is Taylor’s third offensive player of the month award and the first time he’s won it since 2021.

He scored three touchdowns in three of the four contests. He also accounted for at least 132 yards from scrimmage in three of the four wins.

Entering Week 9, Taylor leads the NFL with 850 yards rushing, 12 rushing touchdowns, 1,056 yards from scrimmage, and 14 total TDs. He’s averaging a whopping 5.9 yards per carry.

Taylor is an obvious offensive player of the year candidate, but if his season continues on this trajectory, he’ll put himself in the MVP conversation as well.