Jonathan Taylor named AFC offensive player of the month for first time since 2021

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had an excellent October and has now received some recognition for it.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Taylor has been named AFC offensive player of the month.

Taylor rushed for 436 yards and nine touchdowns in four October contests. He also caught 12 passes for 93 yards with a TD, helping Indianapolis go 4-0 in the month.

This is Taylor’s third offensive player of the month award and the first time he’s won it since 2021.

He scored three touchdowns in three of the four contests. He also accounted for at least 132 yards from scrimmage in three of the four wins.

Entering Week 9, Taylor leads the NFL with 850 yards rushing, 12 rushing touchdowns, 1,056 yards from scrimmage, and 14 total TDs. He’s averaging a whopping 5.9 yards per carry.

Taylor is an obvious offensive player of the year candidate, but if his season continues on this trajectory, he’ll put himself in the MVP conversation as well.