Jonathan Taylor: No distraction if I don’t sign extension before season

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said last week that he’s not sweating a contract extension at this point in the calendar and another Colts second-round pick from 2020 had a chance to discuss his contractual situation on Wednesday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was selected seven picks after Pittman and that puts him on the same path to free agency if he’s unsigned and untagged at the start of the 2024 league year. On Wednesday, Taylor indicated that he has no objections to playing out the final year of his deal before dealing with what comes next.

“It wouldn’t be a distraction to me ,” Taylor said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “I’m under contract here for four years. I put the pen to the paper . . . I made an obligation to them. They made an obligation to me. But things will happen naturally.”

Taylor ran for 2,980 yards and 29 touchdowns over his first two seasons, but an ankle injury that required surgery after the end of the season limited him to 11 games last year. Recovering from that injury will be part of his offseason focus and any recurrence would likely have a negative impact on any discussions about a long-term deal in Indianapolis.