Jonathan Taylor wears Guardian Cap in preseason opener

In the first year of the NFL allowing players to wear Guardian Caps during games, not many have. On Sunday, one of the NFL’s best players did.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor donned a Guardian Cap during the preseason opener against the Broncos.

The league believes they make practices and games safer. Last year, however, the league’s position was that players can’t wear them during games.

There’s an obvious sensitivity to the look of the helmet with the Guardian Cap and the covering that simulates the shell of the helmet. Plenty of fans won’t like how they look. They’ll complain.

And while it might be more of the same-old huffing and puffing while the ratings continue to blow the house down, the league might prefer not to have the huffing and puffing, if it can be avoided.

Will fans eventually get used to the Guardian Caps? Maybe. Fans got used to a whole universe of funky new helmets aimed at making the game safer.

The best outcome for the league would be to develop a generation of helmets that look like normal helmets but that provide the same degree of safety as Guardian Caps. Until then, players should wear them if they want.

The fans might not like how they look, but what are they going to do? Not watch?