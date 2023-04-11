 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Addison slated to meet with Bills, Giants, Vikings

  
Published April 11, 2023 05:09 AM
nbc_pft_objtoravens_230410
April 10, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why it’s a big investment for the Ravens to bring in Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal, as well as how he could play a key role in influencing Lamar Jackson.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison’s list of pre-draft visits is growing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Addison is visiting the Vikings before moving on to meetings with the Bills and Giants. Addison has already met with the Patriots and Ravens.

Addison transferred from Pitt to USC after catching 100 passes, 1,593 yards, and 17 touchdowns during the 2021 season and turned in 59 catches, 875 yards, and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the Trojans.

Tuesday also brought word that the Giants will be visiting with former Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt. He’s also met with the Bills and those players join Quentin Johnson, Zay Flowers, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the top-ranked receivers in this year’s class.