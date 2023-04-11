Jordan Addison slated to meet with Bills, Giants, Vikings

Wide receiver Jordan Addison’s list of pre-draft visits is growing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Addison is visiting the Vikings before moving on to meetings with the Bills and Giants. Addison has already met with the Patriots and Ravens.

Addison transferred from Pitt to USC after catching 100 passes, 1,593 yards, and 17 touchdowns during the 2021 season and turned in 59 catches, 875 yards, and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the Trojans.

Tuesday also brought word that the Giants will be visiting with former Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt. He’s also met with the Bills and those players join Quentin Johnson, Zay Flowers, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the top-ranked receivers in this year’s class.