Jordan Addison starts game on the bench, ends with game-winning TD for Vikings

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was benched to start today’s game. But when his team needed him, Addison was there.

Although Addison didn’t play in the first quarter for what was termed a coach’s decision, he made a leaping grab to catch the game-winning touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with 25 seconds left, giving the Vikings a 21-17 win.

Addison ended the game with five catches for 41 yards and was a solid No. 2 receiver behind Justin Jefferson, who had an excellent day with seven catches for 123 yards. Wentz completed 25 of 34 passes for 236 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions, and has been solid in place of the injured starter J.J. McCarthy.

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was making the first start of his career, did enough to keep the job but not enough to win. He threw mostly short, safe passes and kept the Browns in the game, but Cleveland ran out of time on Gabriel’s last pass.

The win improves the Vikings’ record to 3-2, and keeps them firmly in the mix in what looks like it’s going to be a very competitive NFC North race. The Browns drop to 1-4 and don’t look like they’re going anywhere.