 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Addison’s attorney says trespassing charge has been dropped

  
Published January 20, 2026 01:32 PM

After Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested and booked for trespassing earlier this month, Addison’s legal team expressed confidence that their client would be exonerated.

On Tuesday, Addison’s attorney Brian Pakett told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that prosecutors in Florida have decided to drop the charge against the wideout.

“As Mr. Addison’s agent has advised, from the very outset of this incident and arrest, Mr. Addison committed no legal wrong doing,” Pakett said. “We are thrilled that the truth was finally revealed and this poor man’s name was not besmirched any longer. I am thankful we were able to bring this to light as quickly as possible.”

Addison served a three-game suspension to open the 2025 season because a 2024 DUI arrest violated the league’s substance abuse policy. He finished the year with 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns.