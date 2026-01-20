Jordan Addison’s attorney says trespassing charge has been dropped

After Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested and booked for trespassing earlier this month, Addison’s legal team expressed confidence that their client would be exonerated.

On Tuesday, Addison’s attorney Brian Pakett told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that prosecutors in Florida have decided to drop the charge against the wideout.

“As Mr. Addison’s agent has advised, from the very outset of this incident and arrest, Mr. Addison committed no legal wrong doing,” Pakett said. “We are thrilled that the truth was finally revealed and this poor man’s name was not besmirched any longer. I am thankful we were able to bring this to light as quickly as possible.”

Addison served a three-game suspension to open the 2025 season because a 2024 DUI arrest violated the league’s substance abuse policy. He finished the year with 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns.