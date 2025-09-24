 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Jordan Davis named NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published September 24, 2025 12:32 PM

Jordan Davis provided one of the more electric special teams plays of the year to end Sunday’s victory over the Rams.

Now he’s been rewarded for it.

The NFL named Davis the NFC special teams player of the week after he blocked Los Angeles’ game-winning, 44-yard field goal attempt and returned it for a 61-yard touchdown.

The Eagles would have won anyway, but Davis’ play made him the heaviest player in NFL history to return a blocked kick at least 50 yards for a touchdown. The league noted he reached a top speed of 18.59 miles per hour, which is the fastest speed recorded by a player over 330 pounds since at least 2017.

This is Davis’ first career player of the week award. He’s also the first Eagles defensive tackle to win special teams player of the week.