Jordan Love: Controlling our destiny what we’ve been working for all year

The Week 18 playoff scenario couldn’t be simpler for the Packers.

If they beat the Bears on Sunday afternoon, they will advance to the postseason with the only Wild Card berth that remains up for grabs in the NFC. They are in that position thanks to Jordan Love going 24-of-33 for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-10 win over the Vikings on the road on Sunday night.

Love’s play has been a big reason why the team has been able to go from 2-5 to 8-8 with a playoff spot in their reach and he said that the team’s current position is one they’ve been striving to reach all year.

“This is exactly the situation we’ve been working for all offseason, all through training camp: to get ready to put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “It hasn’t been easy all year. There’s been a lot of highs and lows, a lot of adversity. We didn’t know what to expect coming into the year. We didn’t have any expectations. I think everybody’s just continued to work, continued to find ways to get better, and we’re controlling our destiny right now. I’m excited to go handle business next week.”

Finishing the playoff push against the Bears next week would be a big feather in Love’s cap in his first year as a starter and it would be the latest sign that the Packers are set for another long run by a starting quarterback.