Jordan Love expected to play “in some capacity” in preseason opener

Jordan Love gets his chance as a full-time starting quarterback this season after backing up Aaron Rodgers for three seasons. The Packers have a plan for getting him ready and that plan includes preseason action, more than a QB1 would expect to play.

Love needs snaps and lots of them before the season opener.

He has started only one career regular-season game, and Love has played only 157 regular-season snaps. But he’s also played only 212 preseason snaps in his career, with the pandemic having wiped out the 2020 preseason.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN, that there’s “a pretty good chance” Love and the offensive starters play “in some capacity” Friday against the Bengals.

Love expects to play at least a couple of series.

“It gets your mind back in the [game] mentally,” Love said, via Demovsky.