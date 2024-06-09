 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love: Not having a No. 1 receiver puts more stress on defenses

  
Published June 9, 2024 01:14 PM

The Packers went into last season with a young and unproven wide receiver group, but the group proved to be up to the task.

Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs each caught eight touchdowns while combining for 123 catches while Dontayvion Wicks chipped in 39 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns. Christian Watson battled hamstring injuries, but also posted five touchdowns when he was able to get on the field.

While all those players had bright moments, none established himself as the kind of No. 1 wideout that dominates targets or becomes the focal point of opposing defenses. Quarterback Jordan Love shared last week that he thinks that’s a good thing for the offense.

“I think you don’t have to have a No. 1 receiver,” Love said, via the team’s website. “I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put ‘em in different areas. I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur shares Love’s feelings about the positives of the makeup of the receiving corps and said the only downside is that “it’s hard to get everybody the amount of touches that you’d like to get.” He went on to call that a good problem to have and the Packers hope that they create bigger problems for defenses this fall.