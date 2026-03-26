Jordan Love thinks it’s “awesome” that the Packers extended Matt LaFleur’s contract

The Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur signed a contract extension in January, and quarterback Jordan Love couldn’t be happier.

LaFleur is the only head coach Love has had in the NFL, and Love said he’s thrilled at the prospect of only having one head coach for years to come.

“Being able to keep Matt around is awesome, and I’m very happy about that,” Love told Kyle Malzahn of WFRV. “It’s a lot to learn a whole new system and new terminology. As a quarterback, being in the same system, the same terminology, it definitely helps me out.”

This will be the seventh season that Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round pick, has had LaFleur as his head coach. The only starting quarterback who has been with his head coach longer than that is Patrick Mahomes. Love has had good stability in his NFL career, and he hopes that doesn’t change.