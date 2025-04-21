 Skip navigation
Jordan Love wants to make more off-schedule plays in 2025

  
Published April 21, 2025 10:48 AM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was able to lead the Packers back to the postseason in his second year as a starter.

But he wasn’t able to find success in the wild card round as Green Bay lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

Love began the regular season with a loss to the Eagles as well, suffering a knee injury during that Week 1 matchup in Brazil. While he missed only two games, the issue likely affected Love through the rest of the year.

That’s part of why he said late last week that he’d like to get back to making more plays with his legs in 2025.

For me personally,” Love said in an interview with Rich Eisen, “I was dealing with an injury last year, but I think a big part of my game that I was missing was being able to get on the move, scramble a little bit more, take off and run and sometimes just extend plays — create some more off-schedule plays, I think, is a big part of the offense that we were missing that I didn’t do as well of a job on. So, that’s definitely something I’m trying to focus on going into this year.”

Love had 50 rushing attempts for 247 yards with four touchdowns in 2023. He had just 25 for 83 yards with one score in 2024.

The Packers are one of several teams getting their offseason program underway on Monday.