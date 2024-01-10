Jordan Love wins second consecutive NFC offensive player of the week award

The Packers punched their ticket to the postseason with a victory over the Bears on Sunday and quarterback Jordan Love was a key factor.

Now the Packers quarterback has been named NFC offensive player of the week once again.

Love completed 27-of-32 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions en route to the 17-9 victory. That worked out to a season-high 128.6 passer rating for Love.

According to the league, Love’s nine games with at least two touchdown passes and no picks were the most in the NFL in 2023.

Love finished his first year as a starter having completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He is the first quarterback to win consecutive player of the week awards since Jalen Hurts in Weeks 12 and 13 of 2022.

Love will try to keep things rolling against the Cowboys in Sunday’s wild card matchup.