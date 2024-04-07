Jordan Mailata: I’ve always wanted to spend my whole career with one team

The Eagles rolled the dice on a former rugby player when they selected Jordan Mailata in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and the gamble paid off big time.

Mailata moved into the left tackle spot in 2020 and has played well enough to earn a pair of contract extensions with the team. The second one came at the end of last week and it sets Mailata up to be a member of the club through the 2028 season.

If he has his way, he won’t be wearing any other uniform before he brings his career to an end.

“It is an honor to be able to play at one club,” Mailata said, via the team’s website. “I’ve always wanted to be a player that has played for one team and there are so few that get to do that. To be a part of history and be a part of the club and the culture that we are trying to continue to build is an honor. I am very grateful to the organization.”

The Eagles just said farewell to center Jason Kelce after he spent his whole career with the team and right tackle Lane Johnson is on track to be a one-team player as well. Mailata’s extension puts him on the same path and that kind of consistency helps explain why the team has regularly made the playoffs in recent years.