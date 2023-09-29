Jordan Poyer ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Dolphins

The Bills won’t have one of their key defenders when they play the Dolphins this weekend.

Via Alec White of the team’s website, head coach Sean McDermott said in a Friday interview on WGR550 that safety Jordan Poyer is out for Week 4.

Poyer is dealing with a knee injury and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He won’t practice on Friday either.

Poyer, 32, has registered 14 total tackles so far in 2023 while playing 91 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps.

Taylor Rapp is likely to start in Poyer’s stead.

McDermott also mentioned that safety Micah Hyde (hamstring), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (ankle), offensive lineman Ryan Bates (ankle), and defensive back Siren Neal (ankle) should all be able to play against the Dolphins.