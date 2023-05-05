 Skip navigation
Jordan Ta'amu is the XFL's offensive player of the year

  
Published May 5, 2023 08:31 AM
Jordan Ta’amu’s rollercoaster football journey has reached another high.

Ta’amu has been named the 2023 XFL offensive player of the year.

He led the D.C. Defenders to a 9-1 regular season record. In 10 games, he threw for 1,894 yards and fourteen touchdowns, while throwing only three interceptions. He also generated 298 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The 25-year-old has had several stints in the NFL, but he has never been on a regular-season roster. Undrafted in 2019 from Mississippi, he spent time in 2019 with the Texans, 2020 with the Chiefs and Lions, and 2021 with the Chiefs, Lions, Washington, and Panthers.

Ta’amu played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in a pandemic-shortened 2020. Last year, he played for the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL. He led the USFL in passing yards and touchdown passes, with 2,014 and 14, respectively.

The question now becomes whether he’ll get another NFL opportunity. He has gotten plenty of reps during the past two years of non-football-season football, and he’ll cap his latest campaign this weekend, leading the Defenders against the Arlington Renegades in the XFL Championship.