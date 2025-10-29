 Skip navigation
Jordyn Brooks is the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 29, 2025 12:11 PM

The Dolphins got a much-needed win over the Falcons in Week 8 and their defense played a major role in the victory.

Miami held the Falcons to 213 yards and shut down running back Bijan Robinson in the 34-10 victory. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks had a big hand in that effort.

Brooks had 10 tackles, a sack, and three tackles for losses over the course of the afternoon. Brooks now leads the league with 85 tackles and 53 solo tackles on the season.

The NFL announced that Brooks has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the week as a result of his performance. It is the first time he has taken that prize.